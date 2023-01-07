NEW YORK (AP)Darius Quisenberry had 15 points in Fordham’s 66-54 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

Quisenberry added five rebounds for the Rams (13-3, 1-2 Atlantic 10). Antrell Charlton shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Khalid Moore shot 3 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Erik Reynolds II led the way for the Hawks (6-9, 0-3) with 17 points. Ejike Obinna added nine points for Saint Joseph’s. Charlie Brown also put up eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

Fordham got a team-high seven points across the first half from Quisenberry, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 32-32. Fordham took a seven-point lead in the second half thanks to a 9-0 scoring run. Quisenberry led his club in second-half scoring with eight points.

