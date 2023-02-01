CLINTON, S.C. (AP)DaQuan Smith’s 21 points helped Radford defeat Presbyterian 67-59 on Wednesday night.

Smith shot 7 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Highlanders (15-9, 9-2 Big South Conference). Onyebuchi Ezeakudo added 13 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Shaquan Jules recorded eight points and finished 4 of 4 from the floor. It was the eighth win in a row for the Highlanders.

Terrell Ard Jr. led the Blue Hose (5-19, 1-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Crosby James added 11 points for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had nine points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Blue Hose’s 10th in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.