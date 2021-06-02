Rains softball advances to 3A state championship after walkoff win

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Rains High School is headed back to the UIL 3A softball championship after defeating Bishop 2 to 1 in a thrilling, walk-off semi-final game Wednesday morning.

Neither team had a hit until the fourth inning when Bishop singled with two outs, but the Badgers were unable to do anything with it.

Chanlee Oaks had a leadoff single for the Lady Cats in the bottom half of the inning. She was brought home later in the inning off a Landry Lewers double to make it 1-0. Lewers would finish the game 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Bishop responded in dramatic fashion in the top of the 7th after a walk, an infield single, and a bunt loaded the bases. Rains pitcher Sage Hoover came through with a groundball and senior shortstop Leo Terry threw out the tying run at the plate.

But a full-count walk tied it up for a 1-1 game. Hoover hurled her 11th strikeout to end the inning.

In the bottom half, freshman Linzee Hague reached second on a two-base throwing error by the Badgers. With two outs, Oaks doubled to left-center to win it for the Lady Cats.

Rains is back in the state title game as the defending champions from 2019. They defeated Halletsville 6-2.

The championship game will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and will be against Holliday (38-2) or fellow East Texas school Diboll (33-5).