Ramos-Viñolas overcomes poor start to win Estoril Open

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ESTORIL, Portugal (AP)Albert Ramos-Vinolas triumphed again on clay after rallying to beat Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Estoril Open on Sunday.

He converted his first match point in the deciding tiebreaker to clinch his third ATP title.

The 33-year-old Spaniard came back from a set and a break down to secure the victory at the clay-court tournament. He is 16-5 on clay, which is the best record on the surface this season.

”I won three tournaments in my career, so this is one of the best three weeks in my career,” Ramos-Vinolas said. ”It was a really difficult match against Cameron. I think he played a really good tournament.”

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51