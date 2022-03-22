NEW YORK (AP)Julius Randle was penalized $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for directing hostile language at a referee, bringing his total to $130,000 in fines this season.

The latest came for his actions at the end of New York’s 108-93 loss to Utah on Sunday. Randle engaged in lengthy conversations with the officials as well as shoving Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Last season’s winner of the Most Improved Player award has lost his emotions at times in this disappointing season for the Knicks. He was fined $50,000 earlier this month for initiating an on-court altercation by forcefully shoving Phoenix forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee in his attempt to get at the Suns swingman, and for not complying with an NBA investigation.

He also was docked $25,000 in January for egregious use of profanity in interviews and $15,000 in October for throwing a ball into the stands.

The Knicks also were penalized $25,000 in January for violating league access rules when Randle refused to speak to the media.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked Tuesday if he was concerned about the outbursts from Randle, who sat out the game against the Hawks because of a sore right quadriceps tendon.

”You’re human, there’s going to be emotions involved in it,” Thibodeau said, ”but we have to make sure we’re controlling our emotions.”

