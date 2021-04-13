Curry scores 53, passes Chamberlain as Warriors beat Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors history, helping Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107 on Monday night.

Draymond Green had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and Kent Bazemore added 14.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and nine rebounds.

Jamal Murray scored 17 points for Denver before injuring his left knee in the final minute of the game. He was helped off the court.

Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,786 in his career. That passed Chamberlain’s 17,783 with the franchise, a record he had held since 1964.

Curry shot 14 of 24 from the field, making 10 of 18 3-pointers. The two-time league MVP added six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

SUNS 126, ROCKETS 120

PHOENIX (AP) – Jae Crowder scored 26 points, Devin Booker added 24 and the Suns tied an NBA record with 18 3-pointers in the first half.

The Suns finished with a franchise-record 25 3-pointers and the Rockets added 17. The combined total of 42 3s was one shy of an NBA record.

The Suns jumped out to an 81-58 lead by halftime after making 18 of 24 (75%) 3s. Crowder was causing a big chunk of the damage, scoring all of his points in the first half while making 8 of 9 from behind the arc.

Christian Wood led the Rockets with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. added 22 points.

WIZARDS 125, JAZZ 121

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 34 points to help Washington stop Utah’s franchise-record, 24-game home winning streak.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for the Wizards. Daniel Gafford matched his season high with 15 points.

The Wizards swept the season series with the Jazz after shooting 52% from the field and 47% from 3-point range.

Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added a season-high 33 for Utah. Joe Ingles chipped in 18 but the Jazz also had a two-game winning streak snapped while losing at home for the first time in 2021.

KNICKS 111, LAKERS 96

NEW YORK (AP) – Julius Randle had 34 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, and the Knicks beat the Lakers for their third straight victory.

Coming off tense finishes against Memphis and Toronto, the Knicks led comfortably for much of the fourth quarter and moved back above .500 at 28-27.

Elfrid Payton scored 20 points and Derrick Rose added 14 for the Knicks, who had plenty of energy on the second night of back-to-back games.

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and Markieff Morris had 17 for the Lakers, who fell to 5-7 since LeBron James sprained his ankle March 20, joining fellow All-Star Anthony Davis on the sideline.

76ERS 113, MAVERICKS 95

DALLAS (AP) – Joel Embiid scored 36 points, lifting Philadelphia to the win.

Embiid was 14 of 15 from the line as the 76ers finished 8-4 while playing 10 of 12 games on the road going into their final regular-season meeting with Brooklyn.

Philadelphia took a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference over the Nets, whose game at Minnesota was called off because of the shooting death of a Black man by police in the Minneapolis area.

Luka Doncic scored 32 points for Dallas. Jalen Brunson scored 15 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

GRIZZLIES 101, BULLS 90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 14 rebounds, leading a fourth-quarter burst that carried Memphis to the win.

Valanciunas, who had 32 points and 22 rebounds a night earlier in a loss to Indiana, scored 10 in the fourth as Memphis used an 18-6 run to break open a close game.

Dillon Brooks had 17 points for the Grizzlies, and Grayson Allen added 14. Ja Morant finished with 13 points and 10 assists.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points for Chicago on 5-for-14 shooting. Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulls’ third straight loss.

PELICANS 117, KINGS 110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Zion Williamson added 30 points, sending New Orleans to the win.

Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who held on at the very end after leading by as many as 26.

De’Aaron Fox scored 43 points for Sacramento, which dropped its seventh straight game. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

SPURS 120, MAGIC 97

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in just three quarters of work, Dejounte Murray added 17 and the Spurs routed the slumping Magic.

San Antonio played a night after winning in Dallas on a last-second shot by DeRozan, and it showed no signs of fatigue in cruising to the easy win.

DeRozan added six assists for the Spurs, who pulled within a half-game of Memphis for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. Derrick White chipped in 15 points.

Orlando dropped its sixth straight game. R.J. Hampton had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

