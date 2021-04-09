Rangers’ Bush early setback in comeback from elbow surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Texas Rangers reliever Matt Bush was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation, a potentially concerning move for the hard-throwing pitcher only three games into his comeback from missing 2 1/2 seasons because of twice having elbow surgery.

Manager Chris Woodward said Bush’s arm just didn’t feel good, though there hadn’t been a full evaluation to determine the extent of the issue.

”Putting him on the IL just protects him. If nothing’s there, and it’s not that big of an issue, then 10 days from now he’ll be fine,” Woodward said. ”But we just want to make sure because his arm just doesn’t feel that good.”

The Rangers also put veteran third baseman Brock Holt on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. He hasn’t played since exiting Tuesday night’s game with tightness after sprinting around first base and stopping on a single in the eighth inning. Woodward said the issue isn’t serious, but that Holt wouldn’t have been ready to play for a few more days.

Rookie infielder Anderson Tejeda was recalled from the team’s alternate training site. He was listed in the starting lineup batting second and playing third base for Friday night’s series opener at home against San Diego.

Texas also activated left-handed reliever Brett Martin from the 10-day injured list because of lower back tightness. Martin had a 1.84 ERA in 15 relief appearances last season, and struck out all three batters he faced on 10 pitches in his appearance at the alternate training site against a team from the Houston Astros’ alternate site.

The 35-year-old Bush pitched in the last two games of the Rangers’ series against Toronto earlier this week. Bush has made three appearances this season, allowing four hits and three runs – on solo home runs in each of his games. The right-hander has four strikeouts and one walk.

Before this season, Bush hadn’t pitched in the majors since twice having surgery, those procedures coming in consecutive years. He had surgery in 2018 to repair and reinforce the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery.

When that didn’t work, he did need Tommy John surgery in 2019. It was second time the former No. 1 overall draft pick had that ligament replacement surgery. The first was in 2007, soon after being converted from shortstop to pitching by his hometown Padres.

”We protected him obviously in spring training, and we obviously communicated with him throughout the entire time,” Woodward said. ”He made a weird play off the mound where he threw the ball kind of funky. I don’t know if that was it. … He said he felt fine.”

