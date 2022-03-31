DETROIT (AP)Andrew Copp scored 1:34 into overtime and the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and assisted on two others, including Copp’s winner, as New York swept back-to-back road games beginning with Tuesday night’s big victory over division rival Pittsburgh.

Chris Kreider scored his 46th goal overall and NHL-high 24th on the power play. Ryan Reaves and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, while Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

Michael Rasmussen, Jakub Vrana, Tyler Bertuzzi and Adam Erne scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider added two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots, but the Red Wings lost their fourth straight.

JETS 3, SABRES 2, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves, including six in overtime, and Winnipeg beat Buffalo for its third consecutive victory.

Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and the Jets got shootout goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele to win their fifth in six games as they push for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Zemgus Girgensons scored twice and Kyle Okposo had two assists for the Sabres, who have a point in seven straight games, their longest streak over the past three seasons.

Winnipeg opened a back-to-back road trip without leading scorer Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt, who were both placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols earlier Wednesday.

OILERS 4, KINGS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both scored in regulation and then again in the shootout, lifting Edmonton over Los Angeles.

McDavid added an assist to get to 100 points for the fifth time in his career. Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen had 38 saves for the Oilers, who have won eight straight at home.

The victory was Edmonton’s second in a row and moved the Oilers within a point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division.

Alexander Edler, Quinton Byfield and Carl Grundstrom scored in regulation for the Kings, who have lost three of their last four games.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, KRAKEN 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Shea Theodore scored in the second period just moments after stepping out of the penalty box, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading Vegas past Seattle.

Michael Amadio also scored for Vegas, which is trying to stay in the chase for one of the last Western Conference playoff spots. Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal with 26 seconds left, his team-high 26th goal of the season.

Seattle’s Chris Driedger had 27 stops.

COYOTES 5, SHARKS 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Jan Jenik scored twice, including the tiebreaker in a three-goal third period, and Arizona snapped a six-game losing streak.

Late in the game, Coyotes star Clayton Keller crashed legs-first into the boards and was taken off the ice on a stretcher with a significant lower-body injury.

The game was delayed about 10 minutes with 5:15 remaining after Keller, the Coyotes’ leading scorer, went down behind San Jose’s net. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off. He gave a thumbs-up sign as he left, and was brought to a hospital for further evaluation.

Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz scored in the final three minutes for Arizona. Nick Ritchie had a goal in the first period and Karel Vejmelka stopped 39 shots in his sixth consecutive start.

Scott Reedy and Brent Burns scored, and James Reimer made 18 saves for the Sharks, who had won three of four.

BLUES 4, CANUCKS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist and St. Louis beat Vancouver.

Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues. David Perron added two assists.

Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks, who were playing their fifth game in eight nights. Alex Chiasson also had a goal.

A 22-save performance earned St. Louis goalie Ville Husso his 18th win of the season. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots for Vancouver.

