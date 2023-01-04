NEW YORK (AP)Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey has turned a training camp tryout with the New York Rangers into a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Wednesday the team has agreed to terms with Vesey on a two-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old has six goals, six assists and a plus-4 rating in 38 games this season. He ranks fourth in shorthanded time on ice and is one of three Rangers with a shorthanded goal this season.

While salary terms were not disclosed, Vesey signed a one-year contract after training camp for the NHL minimum of $750,000. He might have gotten a little bump as a utility player who fills a number of roles.

Originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2012, Vesey broke into the NHL with the Rangers in 2016 and played with them through 2019. The Boston native also has played for Buffalo, Toronto, Vancouver and New Jersey, collecting 78 goals and 69 assists in 460 games.

