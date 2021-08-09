Rangers, goaltender Igor Shesterkin have 4-year deal

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Rangers have an agreement with restricted free agent goaltender Igor Shesterkin on a four-year contract.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Monday without disclosing terms.

Shesterkin appeared in 35 games with the Rangers last season, posting a 16-14-3 record with a 2.62 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. The Moscow native had two shutouts. The 25-year-old goalie has appeared in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with a 26-16-3 record.

The Rangers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51