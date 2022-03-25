NEW YORK (AP)Chris Kreider scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night.

Alexis Lafreniere, Frank Vatrano and newcomer Andrew Copp also had goals for the Rangers, who scored three times in the first four-plus minutes of the game against Tristian Jarry, who entered with a five-game winning streak and a 7-1-0 mark in his last eight appearances.

Jeff Carter scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal six minutes into the third.

The Rangers recovered from Tuesday’s 7-4 road loss to the Devils with a convincing performance against the Penguins, a potential first-round playoff opponent making their first visit to Madison Square Garden this season. The Rangers have won five of their last seven games and eight of 12.

CAPITALS 4, SABRES 3, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal and then had the decisive shootout goal, helping Washington snap a two-game skid.

Anthony Mantha and Nick Jensen also scored for the Capitals. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots through regulation and allowed one goal on three shootout attempts.

Jeff Skinner scored twice and Victor Olofsson added a goal for Buffalo, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Buffalo squandered a chance to win four straight for the first time since a 10-game winning streak in November 2018.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 37 shots through overtime, including foiling John Carlson on bang-bang chances off a two-on-one break before the overtime buzzer.

AVALANCHE 6, FLYERS 3

DENVER (AP) – Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and Colorado beat Philadelphia.

Makar’s goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid – on his 28th birthday – added goals for Colorado. Pavel Francouz stopped 29 shots for the NHL-leading Avalanche, who are trying to capture their second straight Presidents’ Trophy for the best mark in the league.

James van Riemsdyk, Zack MacEwen and Max Willman scored for a Flyers team playing the second game of a back-to-back following a win in St. Louis.

JETS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving Winnipeg the win over Columbus.

Oliver Bjorkstrand forced the extra period with a tying power-play goal for Columbus with 14 seconds left after Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey was assessed a slashing penalty.

Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Dominic Toninato scored in regulation for the Jets. Connor extended his points streak to 10 games. Eric Comrie stopped 32 shots.

Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist had the other goals for the Blue Jackets in regulation. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

FLAMES 4, COYOTES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Johnny Gaudreau scored his 30th goal and added two assists to lead Calgary over Arizona.

Matthew Tkachuk also scored his 30th, and Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson added goals for Calgary, which improved to 16-2-2 in its last 20 home games.

Tkachuk, Gaudreau, Lindholm (32), and Mangiapane (30) give the Flames four 30-goal scorers for the first time since 1993-94, when Gary Roberts (41), Theoren Fleury (40), Robert Reichel (40) and Joe Nieuwendyk (36) accomplished the feat.

Jacob Markstrom made 16 stops in the win and improved to 30-12-7, becoming the first Flames goalie to win 30 games in a season since Miikka Kiprusoff won 35 games in 2011-12.

Michael Carcone and Vladislav Kolyachonok scored their first NHL goals for Arizona, which lost its fourth straight.

