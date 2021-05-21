Rapids-Los Angeles FC Preview

Bob Bradley says suffering is all part of the process of becoming a good team as Los Angeles FC attempt to snap a four-game winless streak when they face Colorado Rapids.

LAFC have lost 2-0 to Seattle Sounders and 2-1 to rivals Los Angeles Galaxy in their last two matches, leaving them bottom of the Western Conference five games into the season.

The Black and Gold face missing out on the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time on current form, but Bradley is looking at the wider view.

“There’s a process to becoming a good team,” he said. “You understand that results are important, but the process has to include seeing the whole picture.

“You’ve got to suffer a little bit and use tough moments to look hard and figure out how to get better.”

The Rapids have double the number of points than their opponents after five fixtures thanks to a run of three successive victories, most recently seeing off Houston Dynamo 3-1.

Despite the contrasting form of the two sides, Colorado boss Robin Fraser is anticipating a tough test at Banc of California Stadium.

“We’re certainly looking forward to what we think is going to be a huge challenge,” said Fraser, who has won eight and lost just two of his 15 away league games in charge.

“Regardless of where they are in the standings right now, LAFC are one of the best teams in the league. That’s clear and obvious to everyone.

“They definitely dominated a number of games and have not gotten things to show for it. We’re going to need to be at our best to be able to get a result.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Carlos Vela

Perhaps one of the reasons Bradley is trying to remain positive is because Vela was back involved last week after missing a month with a quad injury.

The 32-year-old, who won the Golden Boot in 2019, should return to the starting line-up on Saturday and he will be out to make up for lost time.

Colorado Rapids – Michael Barrios

The close-season acquisition struggles when it comes to finishing, but he did at least chip in with his first assists of the season in the win against Houston Dynamo.

Barrios reached double figures for assists in two separate campaigns during his time with FC Dallas and that will be the aim again in 2021.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Los Angeles FC has won three of their four meetings against Colorado (L1), including both games in Los Angeles by a 5-1 aggregate score. Vela scored a hat-trick in the last meeting between the sides, in October 2019.

– LAFC returns home after collecting just one point from its last three matches on the road. Since the start of last season, LAFC has collected 27 points at home compared to just five away from home.

– The Rapids have won three straight matches for the second time in less than a year after doing so in their final three regular season matches in 2020. Colorado has not won four straight regular season matches since July-August 2003.

– Eduard Atuesta has made 101.6 touches per 90 minutes this season, the highest in MLS. Only one other player (Alexander Ring – 90.8) has averaged even 90 touches per 90 minutes this season (min. 150 minutes).

– Colorado has used only 12 different starters this season, fewest in MLS. A league-high nine players have started every match for the Rapids.