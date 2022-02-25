Los Angeles FC head coach Steve Cherundolo warned it will take time for all the pieces of his project to come together ahead of their home clash with the Colorado Rapids.

LA missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season, leading to the sacking of Bob Bradley.

Cherundolo was brought in to take charge, while Kellyn Acosta, Franco Escobar, Ryan Hollingshead and Maxime Crepeau all arrived but the head coach suggested patience will be needed at the start of the 2022 MLS season.

“Any time you make changes, those changes take time to settle in,” he said. “We are very happy with the changes we made. We think we have a good team.

“But to get all those changes firing on all pistons, we need a little time. So as ambitious as we are and excited [as] we are about this group, we also understand it’s a long season.

“It’s important where you are at the end of the season, not the beginning.”

The Burgundy Boys topped the Western Conference last campaign, only to fall 1-0 in the playoffs to the Portland Timbers, but Robin Fraser still wants a striker to aid his cause.

“For us to go farther, everyone talks about spending more money and sure, again, it’s finding the right players to fit into our system, not just ability but personality and attitude,” Fraser said.

“Until we find those players, we push on with what we have. I think what we have are some good and underrated players.”

“For me, I like a lot of our guys,” Fraser said. “Jonny plays as a 9, Diego has been very good in preseason, Mikey plays as a 9 – all three guys score goals from there.

“While we’re always looking to improve and always looking to find players we think can help us, we really like the team.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela struggled for fitness last season but if Cherundolo can keep him fit, his side may thrive – the Mexican has scored 57 MLS goals in just 86 appearances.

Colorado Rapids – William Yarbrough

Last year Colorado gave up the second-fewest goals in the regular season (35) and goalkeeper William Yarbrough will be central to that again.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●The Rapids finished any chance Los Angeles FC had to make the playoffs with a 5-2 thrashing on Decision Day 2021. Colorado had scored just three goals in its first five matches against LAFC (W1 L4) before scoring five last November. The five goals allowed equaled the most LAFC has let in their MLS history.

●Los Angeles FC has won all four of its season-opening matches in the club’s MLS history, equaling Vancouver (2011-14) for the longest such run at the start of a franchise.There have only been two longer opening day winning streaks in MLS history, with Real Salt Lake winning five curtain raisers in a row from 2010 to 2014 and FC Dallas doing so in six straight from 2012 to 2017.

●Colorado finished the 2021 regular season atop the Western Conference, the first time they’ve finished first in the conference in team history. The Rapids won eight away matches last season, the second-most in a single regular season in team history (9 in 1999).

●Despite missing the playoffs for the first time in club history, LAFC may have found another goalscoring star in Colombian Cristian Arango. Arango scored 14 goals in his final 14 starts last season, including scoring eight times in the final six matches of last season.

●Jack Price led Colorado with 12 assists last season, though he did not find the net. Price became the fourth player in MLS history to record no goals and at least 10 assists in a regular season, along with Ian Bishop (13 with Miami in 2000), Terry Cooke (12 with Colorado in 2005) and Marco Etcheverry (11 with D.C. in 2000).