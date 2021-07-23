Rapids-Real Salt Lake Preview

The Colorado Rapids have taken confidence from a four-game unbeaten run at home as they prepare to go on the road again against Real Salt Lake in the Rocky Mountain Cup.

The Rapids prepared for their rivals in impressive fashion by beating FC Dallas 2-0 in midweek.

That result followed draws with the San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders either side of another 2-0 success against Minnesota United.

A frantic schedule means there is no time to celebrate, though, as defender Lalas Abubakar acknowledged heading into the weekend.

“We’re not satisfied but we have to keep going,” he said. “Now we have a couple of away games, starting from Saturday.

“The guys need to recover and get our minds right for Salt Lake because it’s going to be a really good game, a difficult game, a difficult environment.

“Right now, the message is get everybody ready to go on Saturday.”

RSL do not have the same momentum, having taken just a single point from games against Los Angeles FC and the LA Galaxy despite leading in both.

The team’s mentality was questioned by coach Freddy Juarez after the 2-2 draw with the Galaxy.

“There’s not an answer for (what needs to change),” he said. “If I had an answer for that, we’d have more wins.

“We have to get better. It might be psychological, it might be effort or a lot of things.

“And as a group we have to double down on things we’re doing and also things that didn’t go right (against the Galaxy) and the goals.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Damir Kreilach

Kreilach has scored twice in each of RSL’s past two wins, also netting once in their previous victory, too. Not since the opening game of the season have they won without Kreilach marking the scoresheet. Either that statistic needs to change or the midfielder must get on target once again.

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

Like Kreilach, Rubio has been involved in a goal in each of his side’s past three wins, including assists in Colorado’s two recent home successes. And the forward has previous against RSL, scoring two – his first goals of 2020 – and assisting another in a big away win in September.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Colorado ended a five-match losing streak against Real Salt Lake with a 5-0 win in Utah in the previous meeting between the sides in September 2020. The 5-0 win was Colorado’s largest ever in MLS, a feat they matched at home against San Jose 11 days later.

– Real Salt Lake have recorded just one win in their past seven home matches (D4 L2), dating back to early May. It is the first time RSL have won only once in a seven-match span of home games in a single season since 2007.

– Colorado have collected 24 points through 13 matches this season, the third-most the Rapids have ever had at this stage of a season (27 in 2016, 26 in 1999).

– Albert Rusnak scored his fifth career goal against the Galaxy on Wednesday. The Galaxy are the only team Rusnak has scored more goals against than he has against Colorado (four) in his MLS career.

– Colorado have not conceded a headed goal this season. None of the past 26 goals the Rapids have conceded have been scored via a header, dating back to September 2020.