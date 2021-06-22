Rapids-Sporting Kansas City Preview

Peter Vermes has been encouraged by what he has seen from Sporting Kansas City in recent weeks, despite only taking one point from the last two games.

Sporting had 51 shots across matches against Austin FC and the Portland Timbers, but could not find the winning formula.

However, ahead of a midweek rivalry match against the Colorado Rapids, Vermes insisted there are plenty of positives to take from the performances.

‘We missed a couple of really good chances. That happens sometimes. There’s nothing you can say when you look at the way you played,” he said.

“I get it, it’s all about winning, believe me that’s the thought for every game we play but outside of losing the games, I’m incredibly positive, feel really good that the guys are in sync with each other, the quality with which we play is really good and it’s going to get results.

“We always feel it’s important for us to drive the game at home, entertain the fans and winning is part of it as well. I’m very encouraged with the way we’re playing at the moment.”

Despite their recent struggles, Sporting are second in the Western Conference, a point ahead of the Rapids, who won 2-0 at FC Cincinnati last weekend.

Goalkeeper William Yarbrough was on form, making seven saves.

“I hate when we have to talk about how good the goalkeeper was because that means we gave up too many opportunities but he was brilliant, he was very good,” coach Robin Fraser said.

“He’s had a number of good performances for us. He’s such a good pro, such a good leader, and sometimes different guys turn out to be the hero. Sometimes you need your goalkeeper to do that and when you have a reliable one like we do, when you need them, they’re there.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Jaylin Lindsey

Defender Jaylin Lindsey has scored two goals in his last three matches, scoring against Portland and the San Jose Earthquakes. Lindsey did not find the net in any of his first three MLS seasons.

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

Diego Rubio netted the opener against Cincinnati, and he leads the way for the Rapids with three goals so far this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado has had nine different goalscorers in 2021, the most of any MLS club this season.

The Rapids have won two consecutive matches and have won five of its last six games. A win over Sporting Kansas City would give Colorado six wins in a seven-match span for the first time since August 2003.

Sporting has scored in 20 consecutive regular season home games, tied for the longest home scoring streak in club history with a 20-game streak that ended in April 2012.

For active streaks, only the Rapids have scored in more consecutive home matches, doing so in 28 straight.

Kansas City has lost only one of its last seven games against the Rapids (W3 D3) dating back to 2018, including recording a 4-0 win in the last meeting last October. Sporting hasn’t won consecutive matches over Colorado since a three-game run from 2013-15.