Rapids tie 0-0 with Toronto FC, extend unbeaten streak to 11

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Will Yarbrough had two saves to help the Colorado Rapids tie Toronto FC 0-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado (12-4-9), which had 62% possession, is unbeaten in 11 straight games dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24.

Yarbrough is tied with Nashville’s Joe Willis for the MLS lead with 10 shutouts this season.

Toronto (4-15-7) has just one win – a 2-1 victory over Nashville last Saturday – in its last 11 games.

Alex Bono, who finished with one save for Toronto, had his first clean sheet since a 2-0 win over Columbus on May 12.

