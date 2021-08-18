Rapids use late goal by Shinyashiki to beat Galaxy 2-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP)Andre Shinyashiki scored a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 Tuesday night.

Colorado (10-4-4) has won three straight away matches for the first time since the 2000 season. Los Angeles (11-7-2) has lost four straight games in the series for the first time in club history.

Jonathan Lewis gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick after getting tripped by Rayan Raveloson on a breakaway. Shinyashiki headed in Jack Price’s corner kick at the back post to win it.

Raveloson tied it at 1 for Los Angeles in the 34th minute.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, EARTHQUAKES 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Wil Trapp scored in the first half and Minnesota United tied San Jose.

Minnesota (7-6-6) is 2-1-3 in its last six matches. San Jose (5-7-8), limited to 10 players after Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso was issued a red card in the first half, extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches – its best since a 10-match run in 2012.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the 12th minute. Trapp evened the match in the 22nd minute.

