Rapids-Whitecaps FC Preview

Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio believes he and his team-mates need to rediscover a winning mentality after their frustrating start to the season.

The Rapids face Vancouver Whitecaps in Utah on Sunday, having taken just a point from their opening two matches.

Colorado slumped to a 3-1 defeat to expansion team Austin FC last time out, and Rubio wants to see more from everyone involved with the team – himself included.

“It doesn’t do us any good, dwelling on the past. It was a very bad game, we can’t play like that again,” he said.

“From here on out, we need to stay positive and do what we did against Dallas, which was a good game, giving 100 per cent. This team needs to give 100 per cent in every game, not hold back.

“I’m very self-critical, I know I need to help the team with goals, assists. Everyone should be self-critical, see how they can help the team and give 100, 200 per cent.

“We need to reverse the result from the last match, win our first match. It’s about mentality. It’s about wanting to win.”

Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos, however, knows Vancouver – who have won one and drawn one so far – are in for a tough test.

“We feel there’s still a lot of things to do as a team, but it’s better to work on that with the two results we’ve had rather than negative results,” he said.

“The 3-1 against Austin is a very tricky result, when you watch the game we felt the result doesn’t really reflect everything that happened in the game. We have a group that is able to forget very quickly about yesterday and prepare for the game on Sunday.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver Whitecaps – Cristian Gutierrez

Left-back Cristian Gutierrez turned in an impressive display against Toronto FC last week, creating a team-high two chances, attempting seven crosses and having 64 touches – no Vancouver player had more.

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

After talking the talk, Rubio will be looking to walk the walk against Vancouver. He had five attempts on goal against Austin, but only hit the target twice, while he also created three scoring chances for team-mates.

KEY OPTA FACTS

-The Whitecaps have won four of their last seven meetings with Colorado (D2 L1), though each team has managed just one clean sheet in those games. The two meetings in 2019 (Vancouver W1 D1) saw a total of nine goals.

-Colorado have one point from their first two matches for the third time in the last four seasons (also 2018 and 2019). The Rapids have had at least two points after three matches in every season since 2013.

-Lucas Cavallini has won six fouls per match so far for Vancouver in 2021, the most in MLS this season.

-All three goals Colorado conceded against Austin last weekend came in the second half. Last season, 79 percent of the goals the Rapids allowed (22/28) were scored after half-time, the highest percentage in MLS.

-The Whitecaps have four points from their first two matches, the most they have had at this stage of a season since 2018 (6 points). Vancouver last went unbeaten in their first three matches of an MLS season in 2014 (W1 D2).