TORONTO (AP)Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks because of a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday.

Siakam, 28, was injured when he slipped in the third quarter of Friday’s loss at Dallas. He was helped off the court and did not return.

An All Star in 2020, Siakam is averaging career-highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists this season. He has two triple-doubles in nine games.

Siakam was named to the All-NBA third team last season when he averaged 22.8 points and career-highs of 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Toronto hosts Chicago on Sunday, the first of a home-and-home. The Raptors visit the Bulls on Monday.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports