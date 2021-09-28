Ravens activate Bynes and Williams, sign 2 to practice squad

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Josh Bynes to the 53-man roster and activated defensive lineman Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore also announced Tuesday the signings of safety Jordan Richards and running back Nate McCrary to the practice squad.

Bynes started 16 games for Cincinnati last season and had 99 tackles and a sack. He joined the Ravens’ practice squad earlier this month. Baltimore’s linebacking group took a hit last week when Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston went on the COVID-19 list, and the Ravens put linebacker Daelin Hayes on injured reserve Monday.

McCrary was released by the Ravens earlier this season and signed with Denver. The Broncos – Baltimore’s opponent this weekend – released him last week.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51