OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad Tuesday.

The Ravens waived Bynes last week. He started the first seven games of the season for Baltimore but has not played since. The acquisition of Roquan Smith in a trade from Chicago earlier this season made Bynes more expendable. Smith and Patrick Queen are entrenched as the team’s starting inside linebackers, and those two haven’t missed many snaps lately.

The 33-year-old Bynes has appeared in 138 games for the Ravens, Lions, Cardinals and Bengals.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL