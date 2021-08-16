Ravens’ McSorley expected to miss weeks with back issues

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Baltimore quarterback Trace McSorley is expected to miss a few weeks because of back problems.

The Ravens announced Monday they had signed quarterback Kenji Bahar, but McSorley’s injury leaves Tyler Huntley as the clear top option to back up Lamar Jackson for the time being.

Baltimore also waived linebacker Aaron Adeoye, cornerback Davontae Harris and tight end Eli Wolf and put cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.

McSorley played in the first half of Baltimore’s 17-14 preseason win over New Orleans on Saturday night, then was replaced by Huntley in the second. Coach John Harbaugh said after that game that McSorley had been dealing with back spasms.

”He was picking up a box or something the day of the game,” Harbaugh said Monday. ”He wrenched it in some way.”

