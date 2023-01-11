NEWARK, Del. (AP)Christian Ray’s 18 points helped Delaware defeat Towson 72-59 on Wednesday night.

Ray also had eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ebby Asamoah scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Jyare Davis recorded 16 points and went 8 of 13 from the field.

The Tigers (10-7, 2-2) were led by Nicolas Timberlake, who posted 13 points. Christian May added 11 points for Towson. Nygal Russell also had nine points and six rebounds.

Delaware visits Hofstra on Saturday and Towson hosts Monmouth, also on Saturday.

