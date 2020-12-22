Ray scores 23 to lead Hofstra past Richmond 76-71

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jalen Ray had 23 points as Hofstra edged past Richmond 76-71 on Tuesday.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Hofstra (4-3). Tareq Coburn added 15 points and Kvonn Cramer had 12 points.

Grant Golden had 15 points and five assists for the Spiders (6-2). Tyler Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds and Blake Francis had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

