Rays beat Red Sox 6-1, stretch win streak to 8 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a two-run single, fellow rookie Luis Patino pitched neatly into the sixth inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth in a row, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Monday night.

Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 31st homer on the first pitch from Boston starter Nick Pivetta, sending the Rays on their way.

Boston, which led the Rays by 1 1/2 games entering a three-game series at Tampa Bay on July 30, dropped nine game back in the division race.

Bobby Dalbec hit his 18th homer for the Red Sox, who hold a two-game lead over Oakland for the second AL wild-card spot.

The 21-year-old Patino (4-3) gave up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Rays went up 3-1 in the fourth. Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-out double, went to third when Mike Zunino reached on a wild pitch while striking out and scored on Lowe’s high hopper over Dalbec for a single.

Pivetta (9-7) allowed six hits, five walks and four earned runs with six strikeouts in five innings.

ANGELS 8, YANKEES 7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run, Jack Mayfield connected for his first career grand slam and Los Angeles dealt New York its third straight loss.

The difference in the game ended up being a two-out single by Juan Lagares off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning that drove in Brandon Marsh with the go-ahead run.

Lagares had three hits and drove in two runs. Marsh led off the eighth with a single against Wandy Peralta (4-3).

Junior Guerra (5-2), who allowed a prodigious two-run shot to Giancarlo Stanton in the seventh inning that made it 7-all, got the win. Raisel Iglesias earned his 28th save.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 3

TORONTO (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two homers and raised his season total to 38, Robbie Ray pitched seven innings for his first win in six starts, and Toronto won its third straight with a victory over Baltimore.

Guerrero hit a solo home run off right-hander Chris Ellis in the fourth inning and a three-run blast off righty Marcos Diplan in the seventh.

Bo Bichette hit a game-tying single off Dillon Tate (0-4) in the sixth, and Teoscar Hernandez followed with a two-run double.

Ray (10-5) allowed two runs and four hits and struck out 10.

Toronto’s George Springer went 1 for 2 with a walk, scored twice, was hit by a pitch and stole a base in a busy return to the lineup after missing 13 games because of a sprained left knee.

Ryan Mountcastle homered and had two RBIs for the Orioles. The loss dropped Baltimore to 3-24 in August.

BREWERS 3, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Corbin Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching Milwaukee past San Francisco.

Burnes (9-4) didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits. Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Kris Bryant singled to end Burnes’ night.

Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford’s RBI single. But that was it for the NL leaders.

Josh Hader claimed his 28th save.

Omar Narvaez hit an RBI single in the first, following Christian Yelich’s one-out double for Central-leading Milwaukee (80-52). Luis Urias contributed a key sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Lefty reliever Jose Alvarez (4-2) rmade his eighth career start on short notice and was done after 1 2/3 innings as San Francisco made it a bullpen game.

DODGERS 5, BRAVES 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Julio Urias earned his major league-leading 15th victory and Los Angeles slugged four homers to beat Atlanta, ending the Braves’ franchise-record 13-game road winning streak.

Mookie Betts homered, and Will Smith and Corey Seager also went deep to help the Dodgers close within 1 1/2 games of first-place San Francisco in the NL West.

Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall homered for NL East-leading Atlanta.

Urias (15-3) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out seven without a walk. Blake Treinen picked up his fifth save.

Drew Smyly (9-4) took the loss. He gave up five runs and nine hits, struck out five and walked none.

PADRES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PHOENIX (AP) – Chris Paddack gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a homer, double and three RBIs, and San Diego held on to beat Arizona.

Paddack allowed just three hits in his first outing since July 27. Craig Stammen (6-3) pitched a scoreless inning of relief and earned the win.

San Diego won for only the fourth time in 17 games, pulling a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL playoff spot.

Ketel Marte hit a two-out grand slam off Emilio Pagan to pull Arizona within 6-5.

Tyler Gilbert (1-2) gave up five runs, including three earned, over five innings. He gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out four. Arizona has lost four straight.

ASTROS 4, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith (2-3), scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over Seattle.

Phil Maton (4-0) walked one and struck out two in one inning of work. Ryan Pressly worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his 22nd save.

Houston has won five of six and its rally was another blow to Seattle’s waffling playoff hopes.

Dylan Moore had a pinch-hit, two-run homer, and Jose Marmolejos also homered for Seattle.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and Philadelphia won its fourth straight with a victory over Washington.

Brad Miller also went deep and Ronald Torreyes added a bases-loaded triple for Philadelphia, which improved to 7-1 at Nationals Park this season.

Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has dropped three in a row, five of its last six and 19 of 25.

Josiah Gray (0-2) allowed six runs in four innings, the shortest of his six starts since joining Washington at the trade deadline from the Dodgers.

Zack Wheeler (11-9) pitched six innings for Philadelphia, yielding four runs while striking out four.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and St. Louis inched closer to slumping Cincinnati in the NL wild-card race.

The Cardinals closed within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. San Diego is between them.

The Reds have scored one run in each of their last three games, all losses.

Lester (5-6) retired 16 consecutive batters after giving up his only hit, Kyle Farmer’s second-inning leadoff home run. He walked two and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings, earning his fourth straight win. Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth for his third save.

The Cardinals needed just two batters to grab a 2-0 lead. Luis Castillo (7-14) walked Tommy Edman to lead off the game. Goldschmidt followed with an opposite-field homer to right, his 22nd of the season.

TWINS 3, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings and Josh Donaldson’s two-run homer helped Minnesota beat Detroit.

The Twins have won three of four. Detroit has lost four of five, scoring only nine runs.

Ober (2-2) held the slumping Tigers’ offense to two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. Alex Colome earned his 10th save.

Tigers starter Casey Mize (7-7) gave up three runs on five hits – including Donaldson’s homer, his 21st of the season – in six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Derek Hill hit a solo homer for the Tigers.

RANGERS 4, ROCKIES 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – A.J. Alexy pitched one-hit ball through five shutout inning and won his major league debut, DJ Peters, Leody Taveras and Nick Solak homered in consecutive innings and Texas beat Colorado.

Alexy (1-0) allowed only a second-inning double to C.J. Cron. The 23-year-old struck out four and walked three while throwing 81 pitches. Joe Barlow pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save in three opportunities.

Local product Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and a two-run shot in the eighth for Colorado.

German Marquez (11-10) gave up all four runs on seven hits in six innings.

