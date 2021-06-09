Rays go for two-game sweep of Nationals

The Tampa Bay Rays will turn to their promising rookie left-hander Shane McClanahan to try to sweep their brief, two-game series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

McClanahan (2-1, 4.11 ERA) is expected to make his eighth career start, and first-ever against the Nationals, as he opposes Washington veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (3-5, 6.28).

McClanahan, the Rays’ 2018 first-round pick out of South Florida, has struck out 38 and walked only nine in 30 2/3 innings this season.

But in his most recent outing on June 2, McClanahan lasted only 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees and suffered his first career loss. McClanahan threw 79 pitches and struck out six, but he walked two and gave up four runs on five hits including a first-inning, two-run home run to Gio Urshela.

“I got myself in too many deep counts,” said McClanahan, who will pitch after an extra two days of rest on Wednesday just as Tyler Glasnow did on Tuesday. “I don’t think my strike-one percentage was very good today.”

The Rays remained hot on Tuesday, winning for the 20th time in their past 24 games behind Glasnow’s 11 strikeouts over seven innings in the 3-1 victory. Glasnow threw a season-high 114 pitches and helped the Rays move to a season-high 16 games over .500. Manuel Margot went 2-for-5 with a leadoff home run against Jon Lester, and Mike Brosseau hit a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth.

“(Glasnow) had some nasty breaking balls,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “His stuff was outstanding. Commanded the ball really well. He had his A stuff.”

Corbin’s ERA is more than a point higher than his career-worst 5.15 in 2016.

Corbin, who will face the Rays for the first time, allowed only two hits over five scoreless innings, before the Atlanta Braves tagged him for four runs in the sixth in his most recent start last Thursday. Corbin ended up surrendering six hits overall, including a two-run homer to Dansby Swanson, walked two and struck out four over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-1 loss.

Corbin has lost his past two starts and has allowed four earned runs in each of his past three starts.

“I still felt good and thought I made some pitches,” Corbin said facing the Braves. “I left the slider up there for Dansby. It was frustrating because I felt really good and wanted to keep us in the game.”

Ji-Man Choi (groin strain) could be ready to return next week, according to Cash.

The Nationals put starting pitcher Austin Voth on the 10-day injured list with a fractured nose on Tuesday.

Voth had to get his nose reset after it was broken when he was hit by a pitch while squaring around to bunt against Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez on Sunday.

Washington Manager Dave Martinez said Voth’s nose was broken in a few places and his left eye is “pretty much swollen shut.”

“He said he feels fine,” Martinez told reporters pregame on Tuesday. “We’ve got to get the swelling down. He’s going to be out for some time until we get the eye back open and we’ll go from there.”

