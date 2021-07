Rays thump Cole, Yanks with 10-run inning to avoid sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Luis Patino outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees 14-0 on Thursday.

Patino (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander, acquired in the trade that sent Blake Snell to San Diego last December, struck out eight and walked two.

Cole (10-6) gave up a season-high eight runs – seven earned – on six hits over 5 1/3 innings and saw his ERA jump from 2.74 to 3.11. He had 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Austin Meadows homered twice and drove in five runs for the Rays. Louis Head and Ryan Sherriff completed a four-hitter.

All nine batters in the Rays’ lineup reached base in the sixth. It was the biggest scoring inning by Tampa Bay since a 10-run fifth at Miami on June 5, 2008.

NATIONALS 3, PHILLIES 1, GAME 1

PHILLIES 11, NATIONALS 8, 8 INNINGS, GAME 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for Washington, allowing three hits in six innings in the opener of a doubleheader split with Philadelphia.

Yan Gomes hit a two-run, seventh-inning homer off Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler (8-6) to give Scherzer (8-4) his 92nd – and likely final – win as a National in seven seasons. Kyle Finnegan struck out two in the seventh for his first career save.

Wheeler went the distance in the seven-inning game, allowing seven hits, walking two and striking out five on 100 pitches.

In the second game, Brad Miller hit a grand slam in the eighth inning off Sam Clay (0-4) to give Philadelphia the win. The Nationals jumped ahead 7-0 before the Phillies rallied.

Ranger Suarez (5-3) allowed Ryan Zimmerman’s RBI single in the eighth that made it 8-7.

GIANTS 5, DODGERS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first at-bat after coming back from a left oblique strain and San Francisco took two of three from Los Angeles.

Wilmer Flores, Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in runs for San Francisco, which extended its NL West lead over Los Angeles to three games. The Dodgers were shut out for the third time this season.

Johnny Cueto (7-4) struck out five over 5 2/3 innings, while walking two and allowing four hits.

San Francisco jumped on David Price (4-1) for four runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

REDS 7, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) – Joey Votto set a Reds franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game as Cincinnati beat Chicago.

The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and the big first baseman has eight home runs in the six-game streak for a record that dated back to 1900.

Votto’s 20th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the first, when he hit a fastball from Alec Mills (4-4) into the center field bleachers.

Chicago went ahead 3-2 lead before the Reds roughed up Mills in the sixth to go ahead to stay.

The Cubs scored three runs off Luis Castillo (5-10).

BRAVES 6, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer, and Atlanta inched closer to NL East-leading New York.

The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five game series to move within four games of the Mets.

Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker (7-5) deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth.

Abraham Almonte and Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves.

Jesse Chavez (1-2), the second of five Braves pitchers, worked a scoreless fifth. Will Smith worked the ninth for his 21st save.

BLUE JAYS 13, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings and Toronto routed the Red Sox.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run double for the Blue Jays, who tagged the Red Sox for 16 hits and scored in six of the first seven innings while building a 12-0 lead. The Blue Jays went 9 for 20 with runners in scoring position.

Ryu (10-5) struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI double in the seventh for Boston. The Red Sox finished with six hits.

The Red Sox didn’t score until the seventh inning, when Dalbec doubled off the wall in center field to score Christian Vazquez, whose one-out double off of reliever Tayler Saucedo was just the third hit of the night for Boston.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-6) got roughed up early. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out eight.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered and Kansas City beat Chicago.

Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos Rodon (8-5).

Hernandez (2-1) allowed four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Rodon gave up four runs on eight hits over four taxing innings.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 2

DETROIT (AP) – Miguel Cabrera hit two solo home runs – Nos. 496 and 497 – and Casey Mize pitched seven solid innings as Detroit topped Baltimore.

Mize (6-5) held the Orioles scoreless until they pushed across an unearned run, the only run he allowed, in the seventh. The rookie right-hander gave up four hits and struck out two in his first victory since June 26.

Eric Haase drove in two runs and Jeimer Candelario added three hits, including an RBI triple, for Detroit.

Orioles starter Alexander Wells (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.

BREWERS 12, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Manny Pina hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as Milwaukee routed Pittsburgh.

Pina’s sixth homer of the season capped a five-run sixth inning for the Brewers. He added a two-run homer in the eighth. Rowdy Tellez added a solo home run in the seventh.

The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series. Milwaukee has won five of its last six and increased its lead over second-place Cincinnati to seven games in the NL Central.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta (8-3) allowed only two hits and three baserunners. He struck out five and needed just 68 pitches to get through six innings.

Chad Kuhl (3-6) took the loss for the Pirates. He yielded three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out five.

ATHLETICS 4, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Frankie Montas struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early Los Angeles miscues to win in Starling Marte’s debut.

Marte, who was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins this week in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, went 1 for 4 with a walk and scored in the first inning. The A’s scored three times in the opening inning with just one hit.

Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy (1-8) gave up three runs on just two hits, but walked four and hit a batter in 4 1/3 innings.

Montas (9-8) gave up three hits with three walks and had 10 strikeouts for the third time in his last four starts. The A’s won their second consecutive game and earned their sixth straight victory over the Angels.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who hit his MLB-leading 37th home run Wednesday and had gone deep in three of his previous four games, walked three times and struck out in four at-bats.

PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, leading San Diego over Colorado.

Musgrove (7-7) gave up an infield single in the first inning to Brendan Rodgers and a single in the first and a double in the fourth to Charlie Blackmon, and that was the extent of the Rockies offense against him.

Padres closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-leading 32nd save.

Against losing Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (1-6), the Padres seized a 1-0 lead in the first after Tommy Pham (2 for 3, walk, 2 runs) hit a leadoff ground-rule double to left-field, followed by a sharp line drive double to left-field by Fernando Tatis Jr. that scored Pham.

The Padres extended their lead to 3-0 in the eighth after Pham walked and Jake Cronenworth hit a towering two-run homer high off the right-field foul pole against Rockies reliever Daniel Bard.

Freeland lasted six innings, giving up one run and eight hits with four strikeouts.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports