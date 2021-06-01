Real Madrid appoints Carlo Ancelotti as coach after Everton releases him from contract

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed four bills into law that will stop cities from defunding the police and enhance penalties for criminal activities that interfere with law enforcement or harm officers.

“The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to keep Texans safe, and they deserve our enduring support and gratitude,” Abbott said. “Efforts to defund the police are downright dangerous, and these laws will prevent cities from making this reckless decision. These laws also help protect our law enforcement officers in the line of duty by enhancing penalties for crimes committed against them such as using fireworks or laser pointers to harm or obstruct the police.