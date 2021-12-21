Real Madrid outbreak grows after Alaba, Isco test positive

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP)Real Madrid has added David Alaba and Isco Alarcon to its list of players with COVID-19, taking it to eight members of its first team.

Madrid added the defender and midfielder on Tuesday to the list that already included Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodgyro, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

None will be available for the Spanish leaders’ match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Bilbao will be without four players, including Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon and starting defender Inigo Martinez.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51