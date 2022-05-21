Zorhan Bassong said CF Montreal will stick together despite their fine form coming to an end against Nashville SC.

Montreal had gone eight games unbeaten in MLS before they went down 2-1 in Tennessee last time out.

Their fine form sees them sit third in the Eastern Conference, and defender Bassong believes the family feeling around the club will set them in good stead to recover against Real Salt Lake.

“From the moment we conceded the second goal, we took more risks in attack. We tried to give the maximum to tie the mark,” Bassong said.

“We were able to reduce the gap to one goal and then we pushed until the end of the match. Unfortunately, we were unable to carry out our actions.

“But we have a great group. We are like a family. Even if tonight we lost, we remain very motivated for Sunday. We want to work for each other.”

Meanwhile, RSL striker Bobby Wood has been reflecting on his impact of being a role model for young Asian players looking to make their way in the game.

“Sometimes (being a role model) doesn’t hit just because I kind of don’t see myself like that,” Wood said on Extratime presented by AT&T 5G. “But I try to help out as much as I can. I think for kids, just be true to yourself, really. Just love the culture that’s behind you and don’t be ashamed of it. Growing up Asian in Germany was always a little bit strange, especially because in the South of Germany, they’re pretty old school and it’s just different. You get looked at a lot and I wasn’t used to that first.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal – Kei Kamara

Kei Kamara scored Montreal’s lone goal against Nashville, the 25th different opponent he’s scored against in his MLS career. That goal took Kamara to 133 regular season goals, tied with Jaime Moreno for fourth-most in MLS history. He is one goal away from third (Jeff Cunningham – 134).

Real Salt Lake – Maikel Chang

Maikel Chang scored RSL’s opening goal before assisting on the match-winner on Saturday against Austin FC. Three of the four matches in which Chang has found the net in his MLS career he has also provided at least one assist (four total). He has seven assists in the 57 matches in which he hasn’t scored.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Montreal are unbeaten in the last five matches against Real Salt Lake (W3 D2), last losing to RSL in 2014.

– Montreal have a perfect home record against Salt Lake, winning all four meetings in Quebec despite never keeping a clean sheet.

– Montreal’s club-record eight-match unbeaten run ended with a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Wednesday, but they return home, where they have won three in a row. Montreal have not won four straight home matches in a single season since a five-match streak in June-July 2018.

– Real Salt Lake completed a second come-from-behind victory of the season on Saturday, beating Austin, 2-1, after conceding first.

– RSL has won seven matches in which its conceded first since the start of last season (including playoffs), most in MLS in that time.