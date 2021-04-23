Real Salt Lake-Minnesota United Preview

Adrian Heath is delighted to have brought Adrien Hunou in from Rennes, as Minnesota United bolstered their roster ahead of Saturday’s clash with Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota were on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing from Seattle Sounders in their opening game, though managed to offer some good news before their second match by confirming Hunou’s arrival.

Attacking midfielder Hunou scored eight Ligue 1 goals as Rennes qualified for the Champions League last season, and he has netted a further four times this season.

Yet at 27, he is heading to MLS and Minnesota, with Heath saying: “This is another signing we have pursued for a long time.

“Adrien is a target we have not deviated from since last year. It’s a bit like the [Emanuel] Reynoso deal, where we’ve been at it every single day, and he’s been desperate to come to Minnesota. We are delighted he’s signed.

“I believe he’s going to be a huge success in MLS, he’s scored goals against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in finals, so he knows how to play in big moments.

“He’s got great movement, he’s sneaky fast. He always gets there. He’s got really good movement in the box, he’s a great finisher. He’s going to get along with Rey – great players like playing with great players.”

Real Salt Lake, who did not play last week, have made a signing of sorts of their own, bringing back former stalwart goalkeeper Nick Rimando as a member of their coaching staff.

“I’m excited to help develop and mentor these young men,” said Rimando, who played for Salt Lake between 2007 and 2019.

“Every player has their own journey, and I am looking forward to using my experience to guide and help them reach their goals. RSL has been a big part of my life on and off the field.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Emanuel Reynoso

Emanuel Reynoso was involved in seven (one goal, six assists) of the last eight goals Minnesota scored at home last year in the regular season and playoffs (excluding own goals).

Real Salt Lake – Damir Kreilach

Damir Kreilach scored eight goals to lead Salt Lake last season, with no other player scoring more than three times.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Though Kreilach finished as Salt Lake’s top scorer in 2020, four of those goals were scored in his first seven appearances as he managed just four goals in his final 14 appearances.

•Salt Lake are unbeaten in 11 straight season opening matches, winning five straight before drawing the last six.

•Minnesota tied an MLS record by losing their season opener by four goals, the 10th time it has happened and the second for the Loons (1-5 at Portland Timbers in 2017).The last team to lose their season opener by four goals, Atlanta United in 2018, went on to win MLS Cup.

•Entering the season, Salt Lake were tied with FC Dallas for the longest unbeaten run in season openers in MLS history, which Dallas extended to 12 with a draw against Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

•Minnesota have lost only one of its nine all-time meetings with Salt Lake (W4 D4), including going unbeaten in seven straight (W3 D4). The Loons have kept clean sheets in three straight games against RSL, the only team they have ever achieved that against in their MLS history.