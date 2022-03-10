The new season may be just weeks old, but Carles Gil already believes he has identified the New England Revolution’s “best game” – and now the challenge is to maintain those standards.

A hugely successful midweek for MLS clubs in CONCACAF Champions League play included the Revs’ stunning 3-0 defeat of Pumas UNAM.

In snowy conditions in Foxborough, goals from Sebastian Lletget and Adam Buksa, who scored his second in stoppage time, allowed New England to put one foot in the last four.

There is still work to do to finish the job in Mexico, of course, but the Revs must first prepare for Real Salt Lake in MLS on Saturday.

Four points from two games represents a solid start to the league campaign, but star man Gil knows the Revs cannot afford to become complacent. RSL also have four points.

“I think for sure (the Pumas win) was our best game of the season,” Gil said.

“We did an amazing job together in defence and in the attack. We created many, many, many chances. Maybe we could’ve won by more goals, and also they had two, three, four big chances.

“Earl (Edwards Jr., goalkeeper) did an amazing job. Very good result to go to Mexico.

“We know that if we score a goal there, we have many options to advance. We’re very happy. We deserved this because we created many chances. They had a couple good ones, too.

“Now we’ll focus on Saturday’s game and then we’ll travel to Mexico.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Adam Buksa

After 16 MLS goals last year, Buksa is yet to get off the mark in 2022. But he should be full of confidence after his Champions League brace – even if coach Bruce Arena explained after the match he felt the forward struggled prior to his vital goals. “He kept working hard and pushing and hanging in there,” Arena said, “and then he got two huge goals. That’s the sign of a good striker.”

Real Salt Lake – Bobby Wood

Former United States international Wood has long struggled to score regularly at club level, netting just twice in his debut MLS campaign last time out. But RSL will hope his match-winner against the Seattle Sounders does wonders for Wood, who now has the chance to match his 2021 tally inside three weeks.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– New England won both meetings with Real Salt Lake in RSL’s first MLS season in 2005. Since then, the Revs have won just four of 20 meetings (D6 L10).

– The Revolution have begun the 2022 season the same way they started the 2021 season, with a 2-2 away draw followed by a 1-0 home win. The 1-0 victory over Dallas was also a continuation of last season when New England set an MLS record by winning 18 matches by a one-goal margin.

– Real Salt Lake have opened a season with consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the club’s MLS history. RSL have not kept three straight clean sheets in MLS play since a run of four in a row in October-November 2014.

– Emmanuel Boateng has scored five goals against Real Salt Lake in his career (including playoffs), all with LA Galaxy. He has scored multiple goals against just one other team in his MLS career: two vs FC Cincinnati.

– RSL have been successful when pressing high this season, winning possession in their attacking third a league-high 17 times through the first two weeks of the season. Both Justin Meram and Maikel Chang have won possession in the attacking third four times this season, tied for second-most in MLS.