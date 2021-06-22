Real Salt Lake-Sounders FC Preview

Brian Schmetzer lauded Raul Ruidiaz, after the Peruvian’s winner against Los Angeles Galaxy continued Seattle Sounders’ fantastic start to the MLS campaign.

Seattle returned from the international break with a 2-1 win in Los Angeles, taking them to 21 points from nine games.

Ruidiaz scored the winner with what was his seventh goal of the season – he is level with Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez at the top of the scoring charts – and his seventh goal in seven career regular season matches against the Galaxy.

The Peru forward had gone away with his country for this month’s World Cup qualifiers, but was not selected for their Copa America squad and returned to Seattle.

“Chicharito’s a tremendous player. Raul is a tremendous player,” Schmetzer said after the game.

“Raul came back from Peru to be with us. We’re very happy about that. It puts a smile on my face. The fact he scored the winning goal puts a smile on my face.”

Ruidiaz will be looking to extend his scoring run on Wednesday, with Real Salt Lake – sixth in the Western Conference – next up.

RSL beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in their last outing, thanks to two stoppage-time goals.

“This is one of those culture-building, team-building type of games,” Freddy Juarez said afterward.

“Now we know and there’s belief that if you get caught in moments and still win a game. It’s fantastic to see that. I’m excited for the guys. They deserved it. They’ve been training hard. They keep grinding.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

Only Clint Dempsey (eight goals in 2014, seven goals in 2015) has scored as many goals nine games into an MLS season for the Sounders as Ruidiaz has this year.

Real Salt Lake – Erik Holt

Erik Holt was an unlikely hero for RSL against Vancouver, with the defender coming on from the bench to put his team ahead in the closing stages.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Salt Lake scored its winning goal against Vancouver on Friday via a throw in. Two of the three goals off of throw-ins this season have been scored by RSL (also Rubio Rubin vs San Jose Earthquakes on May 7) after they had not scored a goal on a throw-in since March 2013.

– RSL has gone four matches without a loss (W1 D3) following its 3-1 win over Vancouver on Friday. RSL has managed just one win in their last nine away from home, however (D3 L5) dating back to last August.

– The Sounders’ 2-1 win over LA Galaxy on Saturday extended their unbeaten run to nine games to start the season (W6 D3). The last team to go 10 straight games without a loss to start a season was Real Salt Lake (12 straight – W6 D6) in 2014, a streak ended by Seattle in a 4-0 Sounders win.

– Seattle has won 10 of its last 11 home matches against Real Salt Lake (L1, including playoffs) dating back to 2013.

– The Sounders have conceded just two goals in their last five home matches against RSL.