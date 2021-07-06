Real Salt Lake-Whitecaps FC Preview

Real Salt Lake were right to be frustrated after their 1-0 home defeat to Los Angeles FC, but Albert Rusnak knows there are plenty of positives with such a hectic schedule.

RSL had 14 shots to LAFC’s nine last time out, but still could not find a way through.

The defeat leaves them ninth in the Western Conference, four points and places above Vancouver Whitecaps, who they face on Wednesday.

Vancouver are based in Utah due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, meaning there is a derby of sorts to prepare for. RSL’s last win came against the Whitecaps on June 19.

Speaking after the LAFC game, midfielder Rusnak said: “We created as a team very good chances, but once again we got punished.

“A couple of things they had and one of them went in for them. We haven’t capitalised on the things we created, it really is frustrating.

“I don’t think it’s hard to stay positive, the games are coming fast, one after another, we should be frustrated, we have to start scoring goals and turning these positions in the box into goals not just chances.”

Vancouver, meanwhile, head into the game on the back of a winless run which stretches back seven games.

The Whitecaps thought they had snapped the streak against FC Dallas last time out, only to concede in stoppage time. They have drawn their last two games 2-2, having previously held the Seattle Sounders.

“We’re a team that’s able right now to deal with the 90 minutes, but is not able right now to deal with the injury time,” said a frustrated Marc Dos Santos.

“We’re going to have to find solutions to that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver Whitecaps – Andy Rose

Andy Rose scored his second MLS goal of the season in the draw against Dallas, though the Australian’s effort was ultimately not enough to secure the points.

Real Salt Lake – Demir Kreilach

Damir Kreilach has scored four goals in seven career games against Vancouver, including a brace in the last meeting between the sides in June.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– None of the last 15 meetings between Vancouver and Real Salt Lake have ended in a draw, dating back to a 1-1 result in July 2014. The Whitecaps have won nine of those 15 matches, though RSL won the first meeting this season, 3-1, in June.

– Vancouver’s winless run extended to seven games (D2 L5) after conceding a stoppage time equalizer against Dallas on Sunday. It was the third time this season Vancouver has dropped points in stoppage time, also conceding match-winning goals to the Galaxy and Real Salt Lake after the 90th minute.

– Real Salt Lake has won just one of its last eight matches (D4 L3) after opening the season with consecutive wins. RSL, however, has not lost consecutive matches since a run of three straight defeats to end the 2020 season.

– The Whitecaps scored two goals in the first half of their draw with Dallas on Sunday, the first time the club has scored before halftime this season. Lucas Cavallini’s 30th minute goal ended a run of 479 first half minutes without a goal for the Whitecaps in 2021.

– Kreilach has scored more goals against just one opponent, netting five against Colorado.