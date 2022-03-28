CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP)The rebuilding Baltimore Orioles got a glimpse at their future over the final three innings of a 7-1 spring training loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and it didn’t start well when D.L. Hall’s first pitch hit the backstop.

Dayton Lane Hall, a 23-year old left-hander, rebounded from the high-and-inside offeing to strike out Mickey Moniak, then fanned Adam Haseley and induced a flyball from Nick Maton that 22-year old Colton Cowser caught in center field.

First baseman Coby Mayo. shortstop Joey Ortiz and second baseman Jordan Westburg also were among the group of 23 or younger players getting a look.

”I think it’s a great experience for these guys,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. ”I enjoyed watching them before camp started and to see them on a big league, spring-training field together is a lot of fun.”

Excluding the 60-game pandemic shortened 2020 season, Baltimore has lost over 100 games in the three full seasons since 2018.

Baltimore selected Westburg and Mayo in the first four rounds in the 2020 amateur draft and Cowser fifth overall last year.

”We have players starting to get at the upper levels,” Hyde said. ”Guys we believe in and have done a great job of developing the last few years. It’s nice to see guys getting close.”

There were some other positive plays but growing pains were exposed, too. Mayo made a nifty diving catch, but Cowser, Westburg and Ortiz all struck out in their at-bats.

Notes: Outfielder DJ Stewart (bruised left hand) should return later this week.

