Records scores 25 to lead Colgate past Navy 69-50

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Keegan Records had a career-high 25 points as Colgate ended its seven-game road losing streak, beating Navy 69-50 on Thursday night.

Records made 11 of 13 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings had 16 points for Colgate (6-10, 2-1 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson added seven rebounds.

Navy scored 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyler Nelson had 9 points for the Midshipmen (11-5, 4-1), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Sean Yoder also had 9 points.

