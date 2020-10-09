Red Bulls-Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United’s latest Designated Player Marcelino Moreno is set to debut against New York Red Bulls as the 2018 MLS Cup winners hope their season is finally clicking into gear.

Atlanta are a disappointing ninth in the East under interim coach Stephen Glass but thrashed DC United 4-0 last week before holding Orlando City.

Now Moreno, a replacement for the departed Pity Martinez, is ready to make his MLS bow.

“We do have something particular in mind for him tomorrow,” Glass told 92.9 The Game on Friday.

Josef Martinez remains injured and Ezequiel Barco is also still battling a fitness issue, but Moreno’s arrival provides a boost.

“You’re starting to see the confidence and competence in the group,” technical director Carlos Bocanegra said: “We hope it’s a turning point for us, plus a much-needed offensive spark from Marcelino is going to be very much welcomed for us.”

New coach Gerhard Struber is not yet available to take charge of the Red Bulls, but interim boss Bradley Carnell is relishing the opportunity to take on Atlanta.

This is a fixture that has been feisty since the 2018 season when New York edged the Supporters’ Shield race but were knocked out of the playoffs by eventual champions United.

The rivalry has remained one-sided in the Red Bulls’ favor in the regular season.

“I don’t think we want to get ahead of ourselves in the history books and what 2018 was all about,” Carnell said. “But it’s always been a nice edgy game where players have stepped up to the plate from both sides. It’s always been a good challenge and a joy to watch from the sidelines.

“We’re expecting nothing but the same: a nice edgy game despite the current situation.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United – Marcelino Moreno

It is clear who the focus will be on in the home ranks. Atlanta have had to rely on the supporting cast to get results in recent weeks, but confidence will swell if Moreno can hit the ground running.

New York Red Bulls – Omir Fernandez

Fernandez has started just five games this season, yet his two goals and single assist have all come in those matches. A bright performance and simple finish in the midweek defeat to Inter Miami should be enough to protect his place.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Atlanta are winless in seven all-time regular season meetings with the Red Bulls (D2 L5), including a 1-0 group-stage loss at MLS is Back. The Red Bulls are one of two teams (also Seattle Sounders – W0 D2 L1) Atlanta have played more than twice in the regular season and never defeated, although they did win their 2018 Eastern Conference Finals matchup against New York, triumphing in one of the two legs.

– The Five Stripes have collected seven points from their past four matches (W2 D1 L1), keeping clean sheets in three of those games. They managed just two clean sheets in their first 12 matches this season.

– The Red Bulls have lost their past two matches, their third two-game losing streak of the season. They responded to each of their first two losing streaks with a win and have lost three in a row only once since April 2019 (in August and September 2019).

– Atlanta have the best second-half defence in MLS this season, conceding just four goals after the restart. Just 21 per cent of the goals United have conceded this season have been scored after half-time; no other team has let in less than 45 per cent of their goals in the second half.

– The Red Bulls have conceded an MLS-high eight goals from outside the box this season, including Gonzalo Higuain’s match-winning free-kick for Inter Miami on Wednesday.