Red Bulls-Inter Miami CF Preview

Gerhard Struber was left furious with his New York Red Bulls side after their 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in midweek, as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive by beating Inter Miami.

The Red Bulls were leading heading into the closing stages of their clash with the Crew, only to throw away two late goals – the 21st point they have conceded this season from a winning position, a league high.

A quick turnaround sees them face Miami on Friday, with Phil Neville’s team coming into the game on the back of three straight wins.

We can see the physical power from Columbus, but we have to be resilient in this moment and I can see in some moments, it is like a youth team against adults,” Struber said after the latest defeat.

And I think this is in some moments when they bring every power on the field, we can see the difference.

These are big learning moments from some players, and this is very hard at the moment to see that, but in the end, this is the MLS and for some players, we can see on this level they have to improve that they can manage the game until the last second, then bring points home.”

Neville, meanwhile, conceded his side’s late 1-0 win over Toronto FC was “painful” to watch.

It felt like a painful game because we didnt play well at all, but ultimately the pride in which they keep going until the end, they keep fighting and keep battling, they find a way to win,” he said.

“I think there are not many teams in the whole of MLS hat scored as many goals late as what we have, so we keep our feet firmly on the ground.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Blaise Matuidi

Given the short time between fixtures, Neville will surely have to rotate his side. Blaise Matuidi only came on as a late substitute against Toronto, so it would be no surprise to see the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus midfielder handed a start to inject fresh legs into the team.

New York Red Bulls – Patryk Klimala

Patryk Klimala scored the Red Bulls’ goal against Columbus. He had three attempts in that game, with all three hitting the target.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Both teams won on the road against the other last season, with the Red Bulls recording a 4-1 victory in Fort Lauderdale in September 2020. The defeat was Miamis first home loss in its MLS history.

Miami has won three straight matches for the first time in club history. Its also unbeaten in a club-record six straight games and has kept four straight clean sheets for the first time in club history.

The Red Bulls have collected just six points over their last 10 matches (W1 D3 L6) following a 2-1 loss to the Crew on Tuesday. Its the fewest points New York has collected in any 10-match span since totaling just four points (W1 D1 L8) in June-August 2009.

All three of Inter Miamis wins over its three-match winning streak have come by 1-0 scorelines. This is the 10th instance of a team winning three straight matches 1-0 in MLS history, the first since D.C. United in August 2017.

Dru Yearwood has been involved in each of the Red Bulls last two goals, scoring against D.C. United over the weekend before setting up Patryk Klimalas goal against Columbus on Tuesday. Prior to those goals, Yearwood had been involved in just one goal in 29 career MLS appearances (one assist).