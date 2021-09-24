Red Bulls-New York City FC Preview

New York City FC coach Ronny Deila is not planning to change the approach for his team’s second derby in the space of three days against the New York Red Bulls.

NYCFC were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by a 100th-minute penalty on Wednesday, after Keaton Parks had seen red for a tackle on Dru Yearwood to reduce the visitors to 10 men.

It was the latest equalizer conceded in MLS history, as NYCFC’s hopes of consolidating their playoff spot took a hit.

Deila was left furious with the penalty decision, a handball against Maxime Chanto that saw the defender receive his marching orders, but he was pleased with his side’s display and does not plan to change things up for Saturday’s return fixture.

“It hits his shoulder, it’s his upper arm. If it’s hitting his hand low, OK we can discuss it,” Deila said. “It’s half a yard from the ball. It’s not a goal chance. It’s just a shot from 16 or 17 yards, I don’t know, on a second ball. No players react, no players react. Everybody is calm, the New York Red Bulls players are calm, nobody reacts. If that was a clear handball, then we will see 10 crazy Red Bull players.

“It’s a new game, so of course it’s the same things that are going to be important. We’ll see how we approach it, but it’s stupid to change things that are working.”

Gerhard Struber, meanwhile, offered good news on Yearwood, who was injured in the challenge that saw Parks sent off.

“Not so bad,” he said. “The news from the medical department is, right now, that he is ready for Saturday.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York City FC – Valentin Castellanos

Valentin Castellanos is on 13 MLS goals for the season, and will be wanting to get back on the goal trail to push NYCFC on towards a playoff spot.

New York Red Bulls – Patryk Klimala

Patryk Klimala’s penalty on Wednesday saw him net for the fourth straight game for the Red Bulls.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Klimala scored a penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time in the 1-1 draw between New York City FC and the Red Bulls on Wednesday. It was the first time either team had scored in the 90th minute or later in the history of the Hudson River Derby.

– NYCFC is unbeaten in eight straight home matches, winning seven in a row before drawing against FC Dallas on September 14.

– NYCFC allowed just two goals during its seven-match home winning streak before allowing three to FC Dallas in its last home match.

– The Red Bulls’ draw against NYCFC on Wednesday followed a 4-0 win over Inter Miami on Friday night. This is the first time New York has avoided defeat in consecutive matches since a four-game run in June-July (W1 D3).

– Maxime Chanot and Keaton Parks were sent off for NYCFC in its draw with the Red Bulls on Wednesday after having three players sent off in the previous four games. NYCFC is the first team since Orlando City in September 2017 to have five players sent off in a five-game span.