New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber believes “anything is possible” as his team prepare to kick off their MLS season on the road at Orlando City on Saturday.

The Red Bulls reached the playoffs for a 13th consecutive season in 2022 but yet again fell short of lifting their first MLS Cup, succumbing 2-1 to FC Cincinnati in the first round.

They won all four of their preseason matches prior to this campaign without conceding a goal though, and Struber is setting his sights on silverware come the end of the season.

“We have a very young group of players, but a group with more experience (than) last season,” Struber told reporters. “They are very hungry for more.

“In this way we are very development-oriented, but also very result-oriented. We are ready for more.

“Of course we want the playoffs again. After that, anything is possible.”

Like their opponents on Saturday, Orlando were also knocked out in the first round of the 2022 Eastern Conference playoffs, losing 2-0 to CF Montreal.

Head coach Oscar Pareja cannot wait for the new season to get underway as they bid to win their first MLS Cup since joining the league in 2015.

“At this point of the season where we have spent quite a few weeks preparing, we feel optimistic and our feelings are positive,” Pareja said.

“We’re good, the boys have been training hard with some challenges that we have through the processes, like every team in Major League Soccer has, but at this point we’re just ready to go and compete. That’s what we’re waiting for.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Ercan Kara

The forward led Orlando with 11 goals in 2022, the only Lions player in double figures. Orlando has had at least one 10-goal scorer in all eight MLS seasons, the only team in MLS history to have a player hit double figures in goals in each of its first eight seasons. Kara will be hoping to hit that target again this campaign.

New York Red Bulls – Lewis Morgan

The former Celtic man led the Red Bulls with 14 goals last season, nearly three times more than any other player (Patryk Klimala, Luquinhas – five each). The only Red Bulls player with more goals in a season over the last 10 years was Bradley Wright-Phillips, who recorded five straight seasons with at least 17 goals from 2014 to 2018. Can he get off to a scoring start against Orlando?

MATCH PREDICTION – ORLANDO WIN

The Red Bulls won their first seven road matches of the 2022 season in all competitions, but victories away from home dried up during the rest of the campaign, picking up maximum points just four times in their final 13 road matches.

Orlando also endured a tough end to last season, losing five of their last seven matches following their US Open Cup final triumph over Sacramento Republic.

The Lions did win their two most recent meetings with the Red Bulls in all competitions though, and home advantage may be enough for Orlando to get over the line and off to a winning start on Saturday.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Orlando: 40.3 per cent

Red Bulls: 30.4 per cent

Draw: 29.3 per cent