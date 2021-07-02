Red Bulls-Orlando City Preview

Gerhard Struber was full of praise for New York Red Bull’s recent displays, despite a run of just two wins in six games.

The Red Bulls drew 0-0 with Atalanta United next time out, and round off a three-game road trip when they face Orlando City on Saturday.

Orlando are second in the Eastern Conference, having taken 21 points from their 10 fixtures so far, and the Florida club are on a run of three straight wins.

Though a tough test awaits his side, Struber is delighted with how the Red Bulls – who inflicted Orlando’s only defeat so far this term – are performing.

“I’m very happy with the whole team, in our defense structure, with our behavior, with our style of play,” said the former Barnsley boss.

Orlando welcome the Red Bulls after winning 2-1 at Inter Miami last time out, which followed on from scoring five goals against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Nani scored the winner against Miami, taking him to six goals for the season, while Daryl Dike – who is back from his loan spell at Barnsley – has already netted twice.

“I feel very happy, we wanted to win this game more than anything, we came here not just to perform, but to win the game,” Nani said after the win in Fort Lauderdale.

“We had three games in one week. We lost a lot of energy but our strength and mentality gave us extra strength in the last minutes so we could get the win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Nani

Nani, who has scored in three straight games, has outperformed his xG by an MLS-high 4.0 this season (6 goals, 2.0 xG). Nani is one of three Orlando City players (with Dike and Dom Dwyer) who has scored in four straight MLS matches before, doing so in April 2019.

New York Red Bulls – Sean Nealis

Struber singled out Sean Nealis for his performance against Atlanta, saying: “Sean is outstanding at the moment. I think he won every aerial duel and he is so reliable.”

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls handed Orlando its only defeat of the season so far, beating them, 2-1, at Red Bull Arena on May 29. Neither team has ever won consecutive matches against the other, however (14 meetings).

– The Lions have not won more than three straight matches since a club-record six straight wins from March-May 2018.

– The Red Bulls’ scoreless visit to Atlanta on Sunday ended a run of 13 straight matches (including playoffs) without a draw (W6 L7). It was only the second time New York has failed to score in its last 22 matches dating back to last September.

– The Red Bulls are one of two teams, along with Columbus Crew, that has not had a goal involvement by a substitute this season.

– Nani is one assist away from tying the Club all-time record, currently held by Chris Mueller and Kaka (22). Mueller would take sole possession of that record with his next assist.