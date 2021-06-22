Red Bulls-Revolution Preview

Bruce Arena praised New England Revolution’s character and again discussed the importance of squad depth following back-to-back away victories.

The Revs edged out New York City FC 3-2 in an entertaining game on Saturday and are now gearing up for the visit of New York Red Bulls to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

Arena’s men extended their lead at the top of the overall standings with their victory against NYCFC, a game in which they were twice pegged back and required a late winner.

A first home match in a month now awaits New England, and five-time MLS Cup-winning coach Arena is confident his players can cope with the quick turnaround in games.

“Every team will be impacted by the fixture list,” Arena said. “Depth is going to be a key factor. The only saving grave is we have gone modern and travel charter with our teams.

“We have to manage it week by week and rotate the side, especially in the summer with the number of games, travel and weather. We need everyone ready to go.

“We made a lot of mistakes against a good New York City team, we’re aware of that. Yet we didn’t put our heads down.

“We hung in there and got the three points. We have a lot of character and if we keep improving, we’ll be a pretty good team by the end of the season.”

The Red Bulls have also hit a good patch of form thanks to successive wins over Orlando City and Nashville SC, placing them fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, they have yet to pick up three points on their travels this season and head coach Gerhard Struber has acknowledged the size of the task awaiting his side.

“It’s a big challenge for my team on Wednesday,” he said. “It’s difficult, but we like it when it’s difficult as it’s an extra motivation.

“The Nashville win was massive for us against a difficult opponent. Each game I see us reaching a higher level.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Matt Turner

The Revs were made to work extremely hard for their victory against New York City FC, and it would not have been possible if not for the performance of back-up goalkeeper Turner between the sticks. He made seven saves, including an early penalty stop to deny Valentin Castellanos and a late save to keep out Maxi Moralez, earning him the accolade of MLS Player of the Week.

New York Red Bulls – Fabio

Fabio got off the mark with his first MLS goal in the win over Nashville. It was perhaps no coincidence that he was paired with Patryk Klimala in attack for the first time. The Brazilian instantly looked rejuvenated after volleying in off the post and will now be seeking to build up a strong partnership with Klimala up top.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Including playoffs, the Revolution have lost only two of their last 30 home games against the Red Bulls (W19 D9) dating back to September 2002. The Red Bulls have managed just one clean sheet in those 30 games, a 2-0 win in June 2014.

– New England has won four straight matches, its longest winning streak in MLS since running off six straight wins in August-September 2015. A win over the Red Bulls would give New England its sixth regular season winning streak of five or more games in its MLS history, including that six-game run in 2015.

– All four of the Red Bulls’ wins this season have come at home, including the 2-0 win over Nashville on Friday. Including last season’s playoffs, New York has lost five straight on the road for the first time since a six-game losing streak in March-June 2017.

– Tommy McNamara scored his first goal for the Revs in the 88th minute, a winner against his former team New York City FC on Saturday. The Red Bulls were one of two teams (FC Dallas) that McNamara scored multiple goals against during his time with NYCFC.

– After recording four assists earlier this season, Fabio scored his first goal with the Red Bulls against Nashville on Friday. It was the first goal scored by a forward for New York this season.