Bruce Arena says the two-week break came at a good time for New England Revolution as they aim to get their campaign back on track when facing New York Red Bulls.

The Revs lost back-to-back MLS games, either side of being eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League by Pumas at the quarter-final stage, prior to the short hiatus.

It has been a stop-start campaign for Arena’s men, but the veteran coach is hopeful New England can now begin to build some momentum when they return to action on Saturday.

“I think we’ll see a difference,” he said. “This is the hardest early season schedule I’ve had in my career. We’ve not been able to get any sort of rhythm.

“After two weeks pre-season in California we came back here and games were postponed, we’ve played games in snowstorms, then in altitude in Mexico, so it’s been difficult.

“I give credit to the players for hanging in there. Over the last week and a half, we’ve settled in a bit more and had some success with the weather here.

“We’ve certainly made progress from the last game and hopefully we can play a good game this weekend.”

The Red Bulls have taken just one point from the last six on offer after beginning the campaign with back-to-back victories, placing them fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Gerhard Struber this week distanced himself from the vacant Austria managerial job and is looking to build on last term’s first-round exit in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

“The job here is not done. I feel big motivation with my group here to take the next steps,” he said. “The last season we worked so hard to bring this group in the right direction.

“This is not the right moment to say goodbye; it’s the moment to believe in big goals and continue moving in the right direction. I like it here and working with my boys every day.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Earl Edwards Jr.

The Revs conceded nine goals through their final seven regular-season games in 2021, compared to eight goals conceded in their first four games this time around.

Arena has had a chance to work on his defensive set-up and, having shipped nine goals in four league outings, Edwards now needs to step up in the continued absence of Matt Turner.

New York Red Bulls – Tom Barlow

Barlow scored his second goal of the season last time in a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

That is already more goals than the 26-year-old managed in 23 outings last term, while his off-the-ball work has also been praised by Struber.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the 88th MLS meeting between the Revs and Red Bulls. Including playoffs, only D.C. United and the Red Bulls (97) have played more often. New England have won three straight matches against New York for the first time since winning five in a row from July 2006 to August 2007.

– New England have suffered back-to-back regular season losses in a single season for the first time under Arena, who took charge in July 2019. The Revs’ last three-match regular season losing streak was in March 2019.

– The Red Bulls have won six of their last eight regular-season away matches (D1 L1), including their first two this season. A win at New England would make the Red Bulls just the eighth team to win the first three away matches of a season and the first since 2012 (Sporting KC, Chivas USA).

– New England have conceded three times in each of their last two matches, both defeats. The Revs had allowed three goals just twice in their previous 74 MLS matches, including playoffs, dating back to October 2019.

– The Red Bulls have attempted 111 tackles this season, 18 more than any other MLS team, but have also been called for 89 fouls, 17 more than any other team this season. Patryk Klimala and Dylan Nealis each have committed 12 fouls this season – only Inter Miami’s Gregore (13) has more.