Red Bulls-Revolution Preview

Gerhard Struber admires the work Bruce Arena has done at New England Revolution but says New York Red Bulls have a plan to overcome the Eastern Conference leaders.

Arena celebrated his two-year anniversary in charge of the Revs last week with a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew thanks to Adam Buksa’s late goal.

New England have won three, drawn two and lost just one of their opening six games, whereas the Red Bulls have accrued only six points from the first 15 on offer.

While Struber accepts his side have a challenge on their hands at Gillette Stadium, where the Revs have won three in a row this term, the Austrian believes they are capable of picking up a positive result.

“I have big respect for Bruce’s experience and the many trophies he has won,” Struber said. “He is a very successful coach.

“New England have grown a lot compared to a year ago – they are a lot more physical and also play on the ground with more control. They have some good players so it will be a big challenge on Saturday.

“But we have big goals of our own and have a plan for Saturday. We will arrive with the right attitude and bring our best performance, with high intensity, and see how New England handle our style of play.”

The Red Bulls went unbeaten in last season’s two meetings with New England, but both matches were tight and Arena expects something similar in this first encounter between the sides in 2021.

“We see similar styles from last year’s team,” he said. “They’re a very aggressive, pressing team and have good players. They have had some impressive wins this year.

“They’re a pretty solid team. We expect them to come into Foxborough ready to play and give us a difficult match.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Carles Gil

Buksa scored a key goal as a late substitute in the win over Columbus Crew, but Gil was arguably the Revs’ star player on the day as his impressive start to the season continued. The Spanish attacking midfielder has created an MLS-high 29 chances so far this season, setting up at least five shots for team-mates in five of his six appearances.

New York Red Bulls – Andres Reyes

Aaron Long is facing a long spell on the sidelines with an Achilles injury sustained in the loss to Philadelphia Union, putting additional pressure on the Red Bulls’ other center-backs. Reyes joined the club ahead of this season and, assuming he is now fit, this will be a tough first test for the Colombian youth international against the likes of Gil and Buksa.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls ended a three-match winless run against New England (D2 L1) with a 1-0 win at Gillette Stadium in October 2020.

– New York has never kept consecutive clean sheets against the Revs in 85 all-time MLS meetings (regular season and playoffs).

– New England has won its first three home matches of the season. It is the first time the Revs have opened their home slate with three straight wins since recording victories in their first four home matches in 2005.

– NYRB’s 1-0 defeat at Philadelphia last week was their fourth consecutive away loss (incl. playoffs). This is New York’s longest road losing streak since dropping six straight from March to June 2017.

– Fabio has assisted each of the Red Bulls’ last four goals. He is the first Red Bulls player with four assists in his first five games with the club since Jorge Rojas in 2008.