New York Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber is excited to be able to add Ashley Fletcher into his squad, after the striker joined on loan from Watford.

The Red Bulls lost their head of sport, Kevin Thelwell, to Everton last week, though that has not seemed to have stunted their transfer business.

Fletcher has joined on a six-month loan with an option to buy. The forward had scored two goals in 12 appearances in the Championship while previously on loan at Middlesbrough last season but has made only three substitute appearances in the Premier League this term for Watford.

“It is good to see Ashley join our squad this season,” said Struber.

“His general movement off the ball suggests he has a good level of game understanding, which is shown by recognizing and exploiting space with precise timing. He will hopefully prove to be a good piece in the attacking zone.”

The Red Bulls beat the San Jose Earthquakes in their season opener, and next up is a trip north of the border to face Bob Bradley’s Toronto FC – they drew 1-1 with FC Dallas in their first match.

Mexico international Carlos Salcedo made his Toronto debut in defence, and Bradley enthused about the new signing’s performance.

“I always say that Carlos is a big personality on the field,” said Bradley.

“On a night like tonight, he makes some really good plays, read situations well. When they clogged the middle, we had to find different solutions to play from the back, he helps. And then he also had some passes that went a little bit off, where the quality wasn’t always perfect.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toronto FC – Jesus Jimenez

Striker Jesus Jimenez had a team-high three attempts against Dallas, but failed to get any of them on target. However, he helped tee up Toronto’s equalizer.

New York Red Bulls – Cristian Casseres Jr.

Cristian Casseres Jr was the Red Bulls’ creative fulcrum against the ‘Quakes, crafting a game-leading three chances while also having two shots at goal himself.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls are unbeaten in five straight meetings with Toronto (W3 D2) and have lost just one of the last nine encounters (W6 D2, including playoffs). Toronto has managed just six wins in 30 meetings with the Red Bulls (D8 L16, including playoffs) since October 2009.

– Toronto are winless in seven straight matches dating back to the end of last season (D4 L3). This is the third winless run of seven or more games since the start of last season for the Reds, who had endured just one such streak in the seven seasons between 2014 and 2020.

– The Red Bulls opened their season with a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday. New York has won its first two matches of a season just once since 2011, doing so to begin their 2017 campaign.

– Jonathan Osorio scored Toronto’s lone goal against Dallas with the team’s only shot on target of the match. Osorio has now scored in 10 consecutive seasons for the Reds dating back to 2013.

– Patryk Klimala scored the Red Bulls’ first goal of the 2022 season, becoming the 27th different player to score a season opener in the Red Bulls 27 MLS seasons.