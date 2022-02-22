Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe made his first NHL All-Star appearance earlier this month, and the 25-year-old Swede continues to perform like one of the league’s best, scoring two goals in each of the past two games.

Kempe again will be a focus of attention when the Arizona Coyotes host the Kings in Glendale, Ariz., on Wednesday night.

Kempe had two goals and an assist in the Kings’ 5-3 road win over the Coyotes on Saturday, giving him 23 goals for the season. That’s far better than his previous career high of 16 in 2017-18, his first full season in the NHL.

“He’s just shooting more, getting better scoring chances,” linemate Alex Iafallo said. “I feel like he’s always in the right spot, but his release is quicker, and his one-timer is really good right now. It’s fun to watch.”

Kempe has helped the Kings go 2-1-0 since his All-Star appearance on Feb. 5, building on their 10-5-2 stretch between the Christmas and All-Star breaks. The consistent play has put Los Angeles squarely in the playoff picture in the West.

Before his three-point performance against the Coyotes on Saturday, Kempe had two goals in a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, including the overtime winner.

Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said Kempe is at his best when he’s focused defensively, which tends to create offense.

“When he’s really (playing defense) well, it’s going the other way for him,” McLellan said.

The back-to-back wins last weekend marked the first time in team history the Kings rallied from multiple-goal deficits to win on consecutive days.

After losing to the Kings, the Coyotes hosted the Dallas Stars on Sunday and won 3-1, putting them in position to win back-to-back games in regulation for just the second time this season.

The other time came Jan. 17-19, when the Coyotes beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 and the New Jersey Devils 4-1.

Arizona’s top line of Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Travis Boyd continues to carry the load.

Keller, coming off his second All-Star appearance, had a goal and an assist in the win against Dallas, giving him goals in three straight games. Schmaltz had a goal and two assists against the Stars.

Boyd already has a career-high 10 goals in 42 games after combining for 13 goals in 124 games with three other NHL teams over the past three seasons.

“When we are moving our feet and making plays, I think we’re a pretty good line,” Schmaltz said. “We read off each other really well and, I think, we all think the game the same way.”

Nick Ritchie could make his Arizona debut against the Kings. The burly forward was traded to the Coyotes by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

Ritchie hasn’t played an NHL game since Jan. 12. He was placed on waivers shortly after that game and was lent to Toronto of the American Hockey League after going unclaimed.

Ritchie signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Maple Leafs in the offseason.

–Field Level Media