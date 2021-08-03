Red Sox closer Barnes tests negative for coronavirus

Sports

by: By DAVE HOGG

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)The Boston Red Sox placed Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list and then found out after Tuesday’s game against Detroit that their closer tested negative for the virus.

Barnes is 5-2 with 23 saves and a 2.30 ERA, but hadn’t pitched since a save against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 28. The right-hander was put into quarantine after showing symptoms at the team’s hotel in Detroit.

Manager Alex Cora said Barnes is expected back on Wednesday.

Marwin Gonzalez returned to the active roster after being out since July 13 with a hamstring strain. He is hitting .205 while starting at all four infield positions, as well as left and right field.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

