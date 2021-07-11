Red Sox sign reliever Matt Barnes to 2-year deal

BOSTON (AP)The Red Sox signed reliever Matt Barnes to a two-year deal that runs through the 2023 season, the club said Sunday.

The 31-year-old Barnes is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and has 19 saves for the Red Sox in 23 opportunities this season. He was one of five Boston players selected for the All-Star Game. It will be his first All-Star appearance.

Barnes has spent his entire career with Boston, which selected him No. 19 overall in the 2011 draft from UConn.

