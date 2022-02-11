The Detroit Red Wings returned from the All-Star break and collected a 6-3 road victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Those teams will match up once again in a Saturday matinee at Detroit.

Captain Dylan Larkin recorded his team-high 24th goal on a power play and rookie Lucas Raymond notched his 12th goal of the season in the win. Larkin and Raymond comprise two-thirds of the top line for the Red Wings, who also had four other goal scorers in that game.

“We’re going to need depth of scoring as we go through the rest of the season,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “We tried to play all four lines and they all did a good job in different times of the game.”

The Red Wings normally leave Philadelphia empty-handed. Prior to Wednesday, they had not won in regulation time at Philadelphia since Game 2 of the 1997 Stanley Cup Final.

Detroit was clinging to a 4-3 lead entering the third period before holding the Flyers to five shots on goal.

“I liked the fact we didn’t give them much in the third,” Blashill said. “We’ve been in that position lots and not always played the type of hockey that you need to play. We did a pretty good job of keeping pressure on them. That was a good step for us that way.”

Leading the defense were rookie defenseman Moritz Seider and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (21 saves).

“There were times he was dominant and he looked like a young guy with lots of confidence out there,” Blashill said of Seider. “He really controlled the game at times. He’s certainly a guy who can control games like that and he did that to a large degree for lots of the night.”

The Red Wings haven’t put back-to-back victories together since a home-and-home set with Buffalo in mid-January. They are 1-3-1 in their last five home games.

Naturally, the Flyers expect a better effort on Saturday. They won their last two contests prior to the break on the heels of a 13-game winless streak (0-10-3).

“You go into the break feeling good about kind of where we were going and then clearly that game did not match our expectations,” interim coach Mike Yeo said. “So now we have to respond to that.”

Center Scott Laughton said his team spent way too much time trying to get the puck out of its zone.

“We just need to play tighter, more communication,” he said. “That’s when we play our best, a little physical. And it goes a long way to make little five-foot passes and get out of your zone and make it easier on your teammates.”

When the Flyers had the man advantage, they failed to capitalize. They went 0-for-5 on the power play.

“I thought the power play matched our five-on-five game,” Yeo said. “Really didn’t generate any momentum at all for ust.”

Captain Claude Giroux didn’t play for Philadelphia on Wednesday but he’ll be back in the lineup on Saturday. Yeo gave Giroux the night off after he participated in the All-Star festivities. Giroux was named the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player.

While Giroux is expected back on Saturday, the same cannot be said for Sean Couturier. Philadelphia’s first-line center underwent successful back surgery on Friday morning and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Flyers have a road game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday before beginning an eight-game homestand.

