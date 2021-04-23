Red Wings’ Larkin out for season with upper-body injury

DETROIT (AP)Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be out for the rest of the season with an upper-body injury.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill made the announcement Friday.

Like many of his teammates, Larkin struggled this season. The 24-year-old center had nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games. He had 53 points in 71 games last year in another lackluster season.

Larkin signed a $30.5 million, five-year deal in 2018 after leading the team with career highs in assists (47) and points (63) in his third season. He provided a return on the investment in the first seasons of his new contract, scoring a career-high 32 goals and reaching a career-high 73 points two years ago.

Detroit hosts the Dallas Stars on Saturday night and ends the season May 8 at Columbus.

